The Sweet Reason the Finnish Snowboarding Coach Was Knitting Mid-Olympics

Everyone copes with stress differently—some people hit the gym to blow off steam, others express themselves creatively. If you’re Finnish snowboarding coach Antti Koskinen, you knit mid-Olympics.

the finnish coach is knitting ahhakgjahk noora i love finland pic.twitter.com/K7wLg5i3ap — fate will find a way (@jinusbitches) February 10, 2018

Koskinen has become Internet famous after photos surfaced on social media of the coach knitting at the top of the slopes during pivotal snowboarding events at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The Finnish snowboarding coach keeps his athletes nerves controlled by making them KNIT. THEY WERE KNITTIN AT THE TOP OF THE COURSE. I love this shit (and it really does help with anxiety) #OlympicWinterGames #WinterOlympics2018 — Rachel James (@rachelannjames) February 11, 2018

Koskinen’s moment of hygge atop the mountain isn’t a new hobby—he was spotted knitting during the Sochi Olympics back in 2014, too. Back then, Yahoo Sports noted that Koskinen claimed to have "brought out the knitting kit in order to keep things light for the athletes before the competition began." Apparently, Finnish snowboarder Roope Tonteri got a kick out of Koskinen’s knitting, so he was sure to bring his needles when it came time for Tonteri to compete in the men’s slopestyle competition this year.

The official Twitter page of the Finnish Olympic team has even joked about Koskinen’s favorite pasttime, quipping, "Oh yes, he is knitting again." When asked what the coach was making, they revealed the sweetest answer imaginable: Koskinen is hard at work whipping up a blanket for the Finnish president’s newborn baby. Major "aww" alert.

Just read in the Finnish paper the coach (and the whole Olympic team, more or less) are knitting a patchwork for the newborn baby in the Finnish presidential family — Marko Pajunen (@mikrokupu) February 12, 2018

Indeed! Team effort at its best! #knittingteamfi — Olympic Team Finland (@OlympicTeamFI) February 12, 2018

Koskinen could be onto something here: Repetitive activities like knitting may have health benefits, since they help you get out of your head and relieve stress. The Olympics are an intense and stressful time for athletes and their coaches, and Koskinen's hobby is a good reminder for everyone to make time for self-care. Especially since in this case, the end result will be a cozy blanket for one lucky baby!