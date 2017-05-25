A 20-Minute Fat-Burning Kettlebell Workout

If you want to fast-track your muscle-building goals, the classic kettlebell is the tool you need. This weight is super versatile, and you can easily incorporate it into your usual routine while sculpting more muscle.

Looking to melt fat as well? Go for a fast-paced circuit workout that uses a kettlebell—like the one in this video. It’s a custom routine that Frank Baptiste, fitness coach and founder of FranklyFitness, created for Health. It consists of two circuits that are repeated twice. Each circuit is only three minutes long, but don’t be fooled, you’re going to break a sweat.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Get Total-Body Toned With This Kettlebell Workout From Emily Skye

When picking a kettlebell for this workout, Frank recommends sticking with one that you can press over your head 10 times while maintaining proper form. That means the weight should be lighter than one you’d choose for, say, a squat workout, since you’ll be using it for a variety of quick movements.

The workout itself includes both bilateral and unilateral movements, as well as a combo of pushing and pulling motions to strengthen the upper body. There’s balance training here too—in other words, your entire body will be worked to the max. Grab a kettlebell and give this awesome, fat-burning workout a try!

No time to watch? Here’s a rundown of the moves:

Warmup: Dynamic Mobility (5-10 minutes)

-Clap jacks

-Regular jumping jacks

-Inchworm into a push-up

Circuit 1: Power and Strength

-Swing to a thruster (8 reps)

-Bent over row (15 reps)

-Swings (20 reps)

20 second break. Repeat first circuit.

Circuit 2: Balance and Stability

-Windmill (8 reps)

-Romanian deadlift with bent over row (8 reps)

20 second break. Repeat second circuit.