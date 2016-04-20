9 Ways to Fast-Track Your Fitness Goals

Want to hit your workout targets ASAP? Follow these trainer-approved tips.
Whether you are new to working out or you've been active all your life, it’s important to always have goals to propel you forward. While there aren't any major get-fit shortcuts, there are strategies that can help you fast-track both your long- and short-term aspirations. These 10 tips will help you bring your fitness goals to fruition, so you can see the results you've always wanted sooner.
1
Write down your workouts
By jotting down every run and bootcamp class you conquer, you’ll have a motivating record of all that you accomplish each week, and the ritual will encourage you to stick to your weekly plans going forward.
2
Pencil in your sweat sessions
I suggest plugging your workouts into your personal calendar at the beginning of each month, so you can schedule meetings and other activities around your equally important fitness engagements.
3
Keep a food journal
It’s all too easy to have a bite of this and a bite of that throughout the day. But when you have to write down what you eat, you suddenly become way more conscious of how you're fueling your body. In other words, you might be a bit more thoughtful about your indulgences.
4
Grab a buddy
Having a friend to exercise with who is at your level (or even a little more advanced) will push you to work as hard as you can. Not to mention, a gym date serves as another form of accountability: You wouldn’t want to bail on your friend, so you’ll be less likely to skip a workout.
5
Meditate
You probably weren’t expecting this one, but meditating for even 10 minutes a day can help center your body and mind. This will keep your stress level down, and your motivation up.
6
Mix up your workouts
Varying your routine not only combats boredom, but also allows your muscles to work in multiple ways. A good mixture of cardio and strength training can keep your workouts interesting, and your body on its toes.
7
Try something totally new once a month
There’s probably a group fitness class that you’ve been eying—go for it. Committing to try a new class every few weeks gives you something to look forward to. You might even find a workout you really love this way.
8
Reward yourself
Putting in the work to reach your fitness goals is exactly that—work. So find a way to reward yourself (other than food), whether it’s a massage, pedicure, or even just 30 minutes of peace and quiet. This is a nice way to reinforce healthy habits. And after all, you deserve it!
9
Sleep!
This is perhaps the most important advice of all: catch enough Zs. Without proper rest, your body can’t function properly. Sleep deprivation can lead to low energy, poor food choices, and high cortisol levels (which often translates to more belly fat). Shoot to get seven to eight hours every night.