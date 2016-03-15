10 Sneakers You Can Get Away With Wearing Anywhere

Kick heels to the curb.

Dwyer Frame
March 15, 2016

TheÂ athleisure trendÂ is still going strong, and that means leggingsÂ and slouchy sweatshirtsÂ are as at home at the gym as they are on a girls' night out. And chic sportswear extends toÂ shoes, with bright, bold sneakers making their way into the mainstream. That's great news for your feet, as anyone who's ever stepped into a pair of heels knows (see ya, pinched toes). And sneakers are a huge improvement forÂ the rest of your body, too: sky-high heels can throw you off-balance, putting strain not just on your feet, but also your lumbar spine, hips, and knees.

We're not saying you should toss your stilettos for sneaks all the timeâathleisurewear may look a little out of place at, say, a formal wedding (though celebs like Kaley CuocoÂ and RihannaÂ did recently pair sneakers with gowns on the red carpet). ButÂ sporty streetwear may have a place at the bar, or even the office. Here are 10Â of our top picks for spring '16.

Keds Women's Champion Original Canvas Sneaker ($79; amazon.com)

Wear them with jeans, a flouncy skirt, shorts, leggings...they go with anything, especially since they come in 15 colors.

Vans Classic Slip-Ons ($60; zappos.com)

New York-based multimedia artist Baron Von Fancy lent his signature hand-lettered phrases to his collaboration with Vans. This pairÂ is at once eye-catching and versatile enough to go with everything in your wardrobe.

Photo: zappos.com

Women's New Balance for J. Crew ($75; jcrew.com)

J. Crew teamed up with New Balance to resurrect one of the iconic shoe brand's classic styles, the 696.

Photo: jcrew.com

adidas Stan Smith Original Sneakers ($85; six02.com)

TheseÂ tennis shoes have been around since the '70s, butÂ this is the first time adidas hasÂ offered them in this gorgeous rose-gold hue.

Photo: six02.com

Superga Cotu Sneaker ($65; nordstrom.com)

This simple lace-up was last year's "it girl" sneaker of choice, and it continues to be hot in 2016. It comes in seven shades, and will be your new go-to for weekend errands andÂ travel.

Photo: nordstrom.com

adidas x Limited Edt ZX Flux Sneakers ($130; barneys.com)

adidas collaboratedÂ with Limited Edt, a sneaker retailer that's huge in Singapore, to designÂ this funky metallic kick.

Photo: barneys.com

The classic Chucks you've been wearing since junior high have beenÂ given a modern revamp with a reflective camouflage print.

Photo: zappos.com

TOMS Paseo Sneakers ($60; zappos.com

Want sneakers you can sport at the office? TheseÂ Oxford-inspired kicksÂ can pass for professionalÂ while also keeping you comfy throughÂ your 9 to 5 and beyond.

Photo: zappos.com

Onitsuka Tiger by Asics Serrano ($75; zappos.com)

Asics jumps on the florals trend that's so hot this season with this feminine update to its classic sneak.

Photo: zappos.com

Christin LouboutinÂ Gondolastrass Sneakers ($1,295; barneys.com)

Yes, these shoes cost nearly $1,300. No, we can't afford them, either. But we are including them on this roundup to prove a point: If Christian Louboutinâthe French footwear designer known for sky-high, red-soledÂ stilettosâis getting in on the sneaker game, then they really are a fashion "do."

Photo: barneys.com

