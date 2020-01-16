Image zoom Everlane

While we've spotted Meghan Markle rocking a number of high-end, designer labels, the Duchess of Sussex is a longtime fan of cool-girl, sustainable (and affordable!) fashion brand Everlane. She carried its Day Market Tote on her first official outing with Prince Harry in 2017—and it, unsurprisingly, sold out immediately after she was photographed with it. In the last year, she's also opted for the brand's Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit and a pair of red slingback flats on the royal tour in South Africa, further proof that she really does, in fact, love the brand.

A place for versatile pieces that are made to last, Everlane began branching out into athleisure with the launch of its sneaker brand, Tread, last spring. Now, Everlane is dropping its first-ever workout legging—the Perform Legging ($58, everlane.com)—that'll stand up to your sweat session and yet is chic enough for everyday wear. And we think it might just get Markle's stamp of approval.

Made of premium technical Italian fabric, the Perform Legging is moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry and features a high waistband and lightweight compression for a ultra comfortable fit. Plus, fewer seams means this tight is less likely to irritate or cause chafing. Also great? It's made of 58% recycled nylon and dyed without harmful chemicals.

To further promote sustainability, the Perform Legging is meant to be a staple in your wardrobe thanks to its wear-anywhere design. It combines fashion and function, making it perfect for everything from spin class and gym sessions to running errands and office meetings. And at a price tag of just $58, you'll get the best bang for your buck.

To buy: Everlane The Perform Legging ($58; everlane.com)

Everlane's newest legging is available in four super wearable shades—grey, rose, lichen (khaki olive), and classic black—that will pair seamlessly with anything in your wardrobe from sneakers and a sports bra to loafers and a stylish blazer.

The bad news? You'll have to be patient and wait just a little bit longer to get your hands on the highly coveted tight, since it's not officially available to shop until January 22, 2020. Our advice? Since the brand is a Meghan Markle favorite, it's highly possible the legging will sell out on launch day; we recommend marking your calendar or adding yourself to the waitlist, so you don't miss out!

