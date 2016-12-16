Emily Skye Debunks the Biggest Myth About Lifting Weights

Being as fit as Emily Skye doesn't require hours and hours of cardio. In fact, Skye very rarely does straight-up cardio. The vast majority of her workouts are circuits that combine high-intensity intervals with weight lifting and body-weight strength exercises.

Skye doesn't need to do cardio to maintain her ultra-fit physique because weight lifting is one of the most effective ways to burn fat, she says. When you do a strength workout, she explains, you stoke your metabolism so potently that it continues to burn for up to two days after you've wrapped up your workout.

And no, lifting weights will not turn you into the Hulk. "It takes a lot to get bulky," Skye says. "It's not just going to happen accidentally. It takes a lot of deliberate training and diet and supplementation to make someone gain a lot of muscle."

