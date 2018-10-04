Feel the Burn With This Lower Body and Ab Workout by Emily Skye

When it feels like there isn’t even enough time in the day to catch your breath, you need a no-hassle workout that won’t get you completely sidetracked. Thankfully, this lower body and ab routine by fitness influencer Emily Skye can be done right in your living room, and only requires two hand weights. Skye recommends going through this circuit six times. The most important thing to remember: keep your core and glutes tight for every move.

Dumbbell squat

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart and your toes pointed out. Engage your abdomen, and rest the dumbbells on your shoulders. Squeeze your glutes as you lower your body down into a squat, and raise yourself back up. Do this for 30 seconds.

Glute bridge

Lay down on your back with your knees bent. Tighten your glutes, and draw your belly button in, eliminating the gap between the floor and your back. Put your hands on the ground at your sides, and lift your hips up and down. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Glute dumbbell lunges

Stand with your feet hip width apart. Rest the dumbbells on your shoulders again, and step your left leg behind you. Squeeze your glutes, and return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side, and do this for 30 seconds.

Plank kicks

Start in a plank position, keeping your neck neutral. Lift your left leg off the ground, then put it down and lift your right leg. Make sure your core and glutes are tight. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Mountain climbers

Staying in the same position, bring your left leg up to your chest, then stretch it back behind you and do the same with the other leg. Do this for 30 seconds.

