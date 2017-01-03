Emily Skye encourages her millions of social media followers to lead active, authentic lives, and those are qualities she demonstrates herself every day: In between sharing her her fast, effective workouts, she has never shied away from dishing about her own struggles with self-acceptance and body confidence. That's why Health partnered with the Aussie fitness sensation on the 30-Day Love Your Strength Challenge, a get-fit program to help you become your strongest self, inside and out.

Over the next four weeks, you'll take a two-pronged approach to owning the skin you're in:

Strengthen your body: Cycle through four of Emily's workout circuits: upper body, lower body, core, and full body. As you get stronger week by week, you'll progressively add more rounds to each of the circuits. All you'll need are a mat and a set of dumbbells (shoot for 10 to 20 pounds). Strengthen your confidence: Emily's workouts are fast and fun—but they're also challenging. Each week, as you tack another round onto your circuits, you're going to notice how much stronger you're getting, and it's going to empower you to keep working your way through this program. Plus: Every day, Health will deliver an exclusive new message from Emily straight to your inbox. You'll get a mix of fitness and nutrition tips, life advice, motivational mantras, and Emily's real-life stories about how she's overcome her demons and become the strong, confident woman we see on social media today. Preview her messages in the videos below, and get access the rest by signing up for the emails here. You can join at any time!

Strengthen Your Body

The Plan (PIN IT!)

The Workouts

Upper Body

Standing Military Press (30 seconds)

Bent-Over Row (30 seconds)

Bicep Curl (30 seconds)

Tricep Kickbacks (30 seconds)

Rest for 60 seconds, and repeat

Lower Body

Dumbbell Front Squat (30 seconds)

Dumbbell Deadlift (30 seconds)

Curtsey Lunge (30 seconds)

Dumbbell Glute Bridge (30 seconds)

Rest for 60 seconds, and repeat

Core

Figure 8s (30 seconds)

V ups (30 seconds)

Russian twist (30 seconds)

Butterfly kicks (30 seconds)

Lying leg crossovers (30 seconds)

Rest for 60 seconds, and repeat

Full Body

Modified Burpee: 15 reps

Mountain Climber: 30 reps

Alternating Spider Climber: 30 reps

Leg Lowers: 10 reps

Complete each exercise one after the other, then rest for 60 seconds and repeat

Strengthen Your Confidence

"Focus on your own journey and don't worry about anyone else."

"I've gained 24 pounds since I started exercising and eating healthy, and I feel better than ever."

"Call them 'treats,' not 'cheats.'"

"The images you see online aren't real...I know all about lighting and posing."

"Lifting weights will not make you bulky!"