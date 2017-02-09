Transform Your Abs With Emily Skye’s 8-Minute Core Circuit

A strong core is crucial for everything you do. Whether you’re a runner, yogi, barre fanatic, or just going about your day-to-day life, a stable middle will help you move and perform at your very best. Watch this video to see fitness expert Emily Skye demonstrate a killer core workout that’s short enough to sneak into your busy schedule. Her tough routine is designed to not only tone your tummy, but also get your heart pumping, as Skye transitions from move to move with little rest for eight solid minutes. This kind of high-intensity workout will burn major calories and continue to do so long after you’re done exercising. But, as Skye points out, this workout alone won’t win you a six-pack. That takes a combo of total body strength training, cardio, and a nutritious diet. Still, this cardio core sequence is certainly a great place to start. If you don’t have time to watch the video, here’s a quick guide to the five featured exercises, along with some quick tips for each.

Complete each move for 30 seconds. Cycle through the circuit three times, with 30 seconds rest in between each set.

Mountain climbers: Keep your core in nice and tight, and ensure your head isn’t leaning forward. And don’t forget to keep breathing!

V-ups: Sit on your tailbone, and place your hands next to your body. Bring legs down to hover above the ground, then bend your knees to bring the legs back in again, keeping your core nice and tight the entire time.

Russian twist: Sit on your tailbone and put hands right in front of you. Then twist your upper body from one side to the other, keeping your core engaged. This move will get your heart rate up, and fast!

Flutter kicks: Keep your back flat against the mat, don’t let it arch. Bring your feet out in front of you and alternate kicking your legs up and down, while tightening your core.

Scissor kicks: Stay in the same position as flutter kicks, but instead alternate crossing one leg over the other. Pull your bellybutton in towards your spine and focus on your breath.