This Fat-Burning Workout by Emily Skye Will Sculpt Your Legs and Lift Your Butt

Emily Skye encourages her millions of social media followers to live active, authentic lives. That's why Health partnered with Skye on our 30-Day Love Your Strength Challenge, a get-fit program to help you become your strongest, happiest self.

Skye's lower body workout can be done as part of the Love Your Strength Challenge, or you can incorporate it into your own strength training routine. Either way, it will help lift your butt, tone your legs. And—most importantly—this workout is designed to strengthen your posterior chain, arguably your body's most important grouping of muscles. For this routine, all you need is a pair of 10- to 20-pound dumbbells and a mat. It should take you 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

"Training your lower body and, in particular, your posterior chain is vital in any training program," Skye says. "Having a strong posterior chain will allow you to enjoy an active and pain-free lifestyle. We all want a great set of legs and booty, and lower body weight training is the right way to go about it, but it’s also important to note that lower body weight training benefits go beyond just booty gains."

THE WORKOUT

Dumbbell Front Squat (30 seconds)

Dumbbell Deadlift (30 seconds)

Curtsey Lunge (30 seconds)

Dumbbell Glute Bridge (30 seconds)

Rest for 60 seconds. Repeat the circuit up to 5 more times.