Emily Skye's 20-Minute Core Workout for Strong, Sculpted Abs

Emily Skye encourages her millions of social media followers to live active, authentic lives. That's why Health partnered with Skye on our 30-Day Love Your Strength Challenge, a get-fit program to help you become your strongest, happiest self.

Skye's core workout can be done as part of the Love Your Strength Challenge, or you can incorporate it into your own strength training routine. The only equipment you need is a mat, and the workout can be done anywhere—at home, the gym, or even a hotel room.

"Almost every woman that I talk to wants to have a great set of abs," says Skye. "Doing abs- and core-focused training will help you achieve that. While there are great cosmetic benefits to abs and core training, I think the greater benefits to this type of training are the improvements it brings to your day-to-day life. It’s one thing to have strong abs, but it's more important to have a strong core. Your core muscles are the muscles inside you that you can’t see, but do almost all the work. For people that suffer from back pain and poor posture, working on your core strength can go a long way to helping you improve these problems."

THE WORKOUT

Standard Circuit:

Figure 8s (30 seconds)

V ups (30 seconds)

Russian twist (30 seconds)

Butterfly kicks (30 seconds)

Lying leg crossovers (30 seconds)

Rest for 60 seconds. Repeat the circuit up to 5 more times.

Advanced Circuit:

Complete 40 seconds of each exercise one after the other, then rest for 90 seconds. Then complete 35 seconds of each exercise one after the other, then rest for 90 seconds. Continue like this, taking 5 seconds off each exercise and resting for 90 seconds, until you reach the stage where you're doing each exercise for 20 seconds.