Eat to the Beat with the Dancer’s Diet



Cynthia Sass, RD, designed a special Dance Yourself Slim food plan comprised of a simple menu of delicious, filling meal options that happen to boost energy and trigger weight loss.

Choose a daily breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack (either a post-workout or a rest-day one) depending upon whether you danced).

The meals provide an ideal balance of slow-burning carbs, lean protein and good-for-you-fat to fuel your transformation.

Watch Dancing with the Stars on Mondays, 8/7c on ABC.

Read more: