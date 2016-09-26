How to Do a Quad Stretch

Relieve muscle tension and prevent cramping

Stretching is a must before and after you do any type of physical activity to relieve muscle tension and prevent cramping. But after sitting on a plane for hours, it’s especially important to get the blood flowing back into your lower body. Watch the video to see fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrate a quad stretch that is easy and simple enough to do anywhere, including your hotel room

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Stand in an upright position. Balance on your left leg, grab your right ankle and pull it towards your butt, keeping your knees together. Repeat on the other side.

