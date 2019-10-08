This HIIT Dumbbell Workout From Jillian Michaels Will Tone Your Entire Body

Don’t have time for an hour-long gym session? Then a HIIT workout is for you. High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, involves fast-paced exercises with minimal recovery breaks. This kind of routine is a great way to get an intense workout in a fraction of the time.

For newbies who are ready to give HIIT a try, Jillian Michaels is here for you. Check out her 5-move HIIT dumbbell workout in the video above. You’ll feel results fast, but you’ll also want to keep a sweat towel nearby...it’s intense.

Low Row

Start with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent. While maintaining a straight back, bring your weights out in front of you, palms facing upward. Draw your weights up toward your body until you reach your torso. Repeat this as many times as you can in 25 seconds.

Weighted Squat

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, your toes facing outward slightly. Hold both weights at chest level and lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and bending your knees until you reach a 90-degree seated position. Repeat this as many times as you can in 25 seconds.

Static Squat With Side Rows

Maintain a low squat position, keeping feet hip-width apart. Bring your weights at a low 45-degree angle in front of your body, palms facing down. From there, bend your arms and bring your weights to your torso in a rowing motion. Repeat this as many times as you can in 25 seconds.

Stiff Deadlift to Upright Row

Start by bending over with a straight back while keeping your legs straight, holding your weights in front of you near the floor. From there, stand up straight with your weights in front of you. Bring the weights up to your chest, and then lower them back down to your sides before bending over to start again. Repeat this as many times as possible in 25 seconds.

Weighted Good Mornings

Stand with your feet outside your mat, your knees bent slightly. Hold one weight at the nape of your neck with both hands. Lower your torso to a 90-degree angle, and then back up to stand. Repeat as many times as possible in 25 seconds.

