5 Full-Body Dumbbell Moves Ashley Borden Swears By

You might not have space in your house for a complete home gym, but you probably have room for some dumbbells. And even if that’s the only equipment you keep at your place, you have more than enough for a killer full-body workout.

In this video, trainer Ashley Borden shows us how to feel the burn from head to toe using nothing more than dumbbells and her body weight. Do these five moves in your living room to squeeze in a quick workout that targets all of your muscles.

Lunge with rotation

While holding up a dumbbell in front of your chest with your elbows bent, step your right leg behind you into a lunge. Keeping your chest open, rotate your torso to the left before standing up. Repeat on the other side.

Side lunge with front and side raise

Start by holding one dumbbell in each hand, and let your arms hang at your sides. Step your right leg out to the side into a lunge, and as you bend your right knee, lift the dumbbells in front of you, shoulder-width apart. Return to a standing position, and lift the dumbbells to the side, making your body look like a T. Repeat on the other side.

Squat with overhead press

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and hold the two dumbbells straight up over your head. Bend your arms as you lower your body into a squat, bringing the dumbbells down to your shoulders. Press the dumbbells up as you stand, and repeat.

Row with tricep kickback

Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees, and lean your torso slightly forward. Bend your arms, bringing the dumbbells to your sides. Next, drop your arms, and lift the dumbbells straight out behind you.

Beast stance and pull through

Get on all fours, but lift your knees slightly off the ground. Your back should be in a flat, table-top position. Start with one dumbbell sitting on the ground on your left side. Reaching under your body, grab it with your right hand, and place it on the ground on your right side. Repeat with the other hand.