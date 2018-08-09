How SoulCycle Instructor Eve Lynn Kessner Would Spend Her Perfect Day

8:30 a.m. "After sleeping in, I'd do a round of sun salutations to energize my body."

9 a.m. "A quick cleanse with Bioderma micellar water, followed by vitamin C toner—I love citrus scents! Finally, 3 to 5 drops of my rose quartz-infused face oil, Bare35."

10:30 a.m. "As a SoulCycle instructor, I spend a couple hours of every day on the bike teaching—and each class fills a physical and emotional need. It's about more than burning calories; those endorphins boost my happiness."

1 p.m. "Next, a satiating lunch at NYC's Souen: broiled salmon with steamed kabocha squash and kale, along with their corn bread topped with apple butter. Yum!"

5:30 p.m. "I live in New York's Meatpacking District, so the waterfront is a big part of my life. I'd walk along Hudson River Park with my daughters, Avital and Bar, and our shih tzu, Sophie."

7 p.m. "Each night I have a cup of tea. My go-to: The Republic of Tea's Ginger Peach Green Tea—it's soothing and helps with digestion."

8:30 p.m. "I'd climb into bed and turn on the TV and rewatch episodes of True Blood, which is the best series of all time!"

10:30 p.m. "Sleep is everything. I can survive on six hours and feel good on seven, but I am a champ on eight!"