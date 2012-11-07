15-Minute Double Tabata Workout

Have you ever heard of a Tabata? They’re a great way to maximize your workout if you’re short on time. A Tabata is basically interval training. For 20 seconds, you perform an exercise at maximum intensity, which is then followed by 10 seconds of rest and repeated 8 times for a total of four minutes. The total time for the workout below, including warm-up and cool-down, is just 15 minutes, but it will definitely get your heart-pumping and burn calories!

For this workout, you'll do two Tabatas back-to-back, so when you finish the first one, immediately start the next. Need a timer? Download the app. After warming up, you'll begin the first Tabata. Here's how it will work: You'll do 20 seconds of Jumping Jacks, followed by 10 seconds of rest. Then, you'll do 20 seconds of Sit-ups, followed by 10 seconds of rest, and so on. Once you complete all four exercises in the first Tabata, repeat them from the beginning before moving onto the second Tabata. Each work interval is only 20 seconds, so be sure to push yourself and give it your all!

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

