Do You Live in the Fittest City in America?

Thanks to ample parks as well as lower rates of smoking, obesity, and diabetes, the nation’s capitol took the top spot among the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S., based on the annual American Fitness Index, by the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation. Minneapolis, Minn. and San Diego, Calif. took the second and third spots respectively. On the other end of the spectrum: Indianapolis, Ind. The city fell from 46th in 2014 to take the title of least fit city of 2015.

“Cities that ranked near the top of the index have more strengths that support healthy living and fewer challenges that hinder it. The opposite is true for cities near the bottom of the index,” noted the American Fitness Index report. “All cities are commended for their areas of excellence and encouraged to focus future efforts on their improvement priority areas to achieve a healthy and active population,” the report added.

Check out the video below to see which other cities huffed and puffed their way to the top, which fell behind pace—and what went into the judging criteria.

