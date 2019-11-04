Daphne Oz Just Shared the Most Relatable Abs Photo 10 Weeks After Giving Birth

Daphne Oz, author and TV host of Master Chef Junior, shared a super-relatable selfie on Monday, to show that she’s jumping back into the fitness game after giving birth just 10 weeks ago.

“Everyone starts somewhere,” she wrote, along with the hashtag #10weekspostpartum. “Just got sweaty and it felt so GOOD!!”

Oz, 33, who’s the daughter of TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, gave birth to her fourth child in August, according to People. She welcomed daughter Giovanna Ines Jovanovic (nicknamed Gigi) with husband John Jovanovic.

This was Oz’s fourth pregnancy in five years—Daphne has three other children, Philomena, 5, Jovan, 3, and Domenica, 1, with her husband—and she told People it was the most physically challenging. Oz said that she battled the challenges that came with her pregnancy by “trying to feel good in my skin, whether it’s finding little ways to take care of myself or finding clothes that fit in a way that makes me feel good.”

RELATED: 3 Meal Prep Hacks Daphne Oz Swears By

As far as her workout Monday, Oz said it was actually her second since giving birth to Gigi—and that she’s in no hurry to get back to working out on the regular. “I’m not in a rush,” she wrote. “I just want to start to feel my core again and strength in my skin. Consistency and baby steps get it done #onmyway #herewego.”

Also important: The new mom chose a super cute workout set from Outdoor Voices for her sweat session. The Athena Crop Top ($45; outdoorvoices.com) offers more coverage while still showing off your core, and the coordinating Hi-Rise 7/8 Warmup Leggings ($75; outdoorvoices.com) keep you comfortable and stay in place throughout your workout, thanks to the stretchy yet compressive fabric.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Oz has gotten real with her Instagram followers about postpartum life. Last year she posted a photo of herself seven weeks after giving birth. She encouraged new moms not to get discouraged with the challenges that come with motherhood and countered the advice that women should simply “bounce back” after giving birth. “There is no bounce-back, it’s all onwards and upwards,” Oz wrote.

In addition to her body positivity, Oz has also shown a few of her workouts on Instagram, pre-pregnancy. In December 2018, she shared a photo after “starting the weekend sweaty” with a class by Obé Fitness, with instructor Madelaine O’Connell. Before that, Oz shared another sweaty selfie after a workout class, where she revealed she sweats “(almost) every day.” According to Oz, her workouts aren’t about immediate results, but rather doing something good for yourself every day. Amen to that.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter