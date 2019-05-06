These 3 Ballet Moves Can Help Prevent Knee Injuries

If you work out regularly and keep upping your fitness game, you probably know how easy it is to sustain a knee injury...which can sideline you for weeks. Luckily, there are some moves you can do to strengthen your knees and avoid an injury.

Daphne Lee, a professional dancer with the Dance Theater of Harlem, is here to show you three ballet-inspired workout moves that are perfect for knee-injury prevention.

Parallel Leg Raises

Lay flat on your back with your arms at your sides and your legs extended. Slowly raise your left leg to a 90 degree angle and bring it back down in one continuous motion. Alternate legs and do the exercise on the other side.

Side Leg Raises

Lay on your left side with your left arm extended under your head and your left leg bent at the knee. Place your right arm across your rib cage so your hand is on the mat or floor. With your right leg straight, slowly raise it up and down. After a few reps, move to the opposite side and repeat the exercise to target your left leg.

Knee Stabilization

Stand with your right foot planted on the floor with a slight bend in your knee. Your left leg should be elevated behind you and bent at the knee, as if you are about to kick a soccer ball. Lean forward slightly with your left arm bent in front of you for extra stability. Lean farther forward and raise your leg higher behind you before coming back to center. At center, your chest should be upright with your raised leg in front of you, as if you were about to run in place. Repeat this fluid leg motion twice before switching to the other side.

