The 5 Best Cycling Shoes for Women, According to Spin Instructors

skynesher/Getty Images

These cycling shoes will make the miles fly by.

By Kathleen Felton
Updated March 21, 2019
So you've gotten into indoor cycling, but shelling out $3 to rent cycling shoes every time you book a spin class is starting to feel like a waste of money. Or maybe you're just feeling grossed out by the thought of sharing the same sweaty spin shoes with the million other people who frequent your favorite studio. Either way, investing in your own pair of cycling shoes is a smart choice, since you're guaranteed to get a comfortable, supportive fit each time.

"I tell new riders who have just purchased shoes to 'trust the shoes,'" says Felicia Walker, a spin instructor at New York Health and Racquet Club in New York City. "Riding confidently and comfortably will take you to a whole new level in class."

But because they're a big investment (most pairs cost $100 or more), you'll want to do your research to make sure you're buying the best cycling shoes for your needs. Here's everything you need to know to find the perfect pair of cycling shoes.

How to buy cycling shoes

When shopping for cycling shoes, experts say you should focus on comfort and fit. "Cycling is a rigorous activity, and proper fit is crucial for a safe and effective workout," says Natalie Cohen Gould, a Flywheel instructor based in New York City.

Outdoor and indoor cycling shoes are very different, she adds, so you should confirm that the pair you're considering is for the correct workout (the ones we rounded up below are all indoor cycling shoes, but you can find outdoor cycling shoes on retailers like REI, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Amazon). "You’ll most likely want a different shoe for both if you ride indoors and outdoors, as shoe constructions are very different," Gould says.

Another important factor to consider when shopping for cycling shoes is to determine whether you need SPD or Delta cleats. "Make sure you're familiar with the cleats necessary for the gym or studio you frequent," Gould says. "Some bikes have SPD cleats, some Delta, and some both." For most cycling shoes, you purchase the actual shoe online or in-store, then the cleats are sold and installed separately. You can buy both SPD and Delta cleats on Amazon.

The difference between the two types of cleats is subtle (SPD clips have two holes and are a little easier to walk around in, while Delta clips have three), but you won't want to invest in a pair of indoor cycling shoes only to discover that they're not compatible with the bikes at your go-to spin studio.

Below, five top-rated cycling shoes that deliver serious comfort and support for your next spin class.

1
Giro Espada Boa Cycling Shoes

Amazon.com

"I recently purchased this model and I love them," says Walker. "The shoe is lightweight, form-fitting, and equipped with mesh panels and perforation all over for breathability—they're the most comfortable shoes I've ever ridden in." This style uses a Velcro closure and "Boa" dial to snap in and tighten the laces, which hug comfortably to your foot, she adds.

2
Sidi Kaos

Amazon

Gould tells us she wears Sidi shoes, which are a good choice for narrow feet. Like the shoes above, this pair boasts breathable fabric and Velcro straps for a comfortable fit. Also good? The sole is more walkable than many other pairs of cycling shoes—in other words, it's a lot easier to get from your bike to your locker after the ride ends.

3
Shimano Cycling Shoes

Amazon

Shimano spin shoes are a popular choice, especially among newer riders, since their price point is much more affordable than some other brands. They boast tons of comfort features, including three Velcro straps (so you can get a truly snug, customized fit), a cushioned tongue, and mesh inserts.

4
Specialized Women's Remix Shoes

Specialized

Specialized is another brand that Walker recommends, and this pair is a good choice for anyone who prefers laces over Velcro or buckles. The Remix also boasts a walkable rubber bottom and breathable mesh panels—and it's available in fun colors and patterns.

5
Louis Garneau Women’s Multi Air Flex Bike Shoes for Indoor Cycling

Amazon

You'll get all the compliments in these hot pink cycling shoes from Louis Garneau, another popular spin brand. Don't let the trendy colorway fool you, though: This pair delivers on serious comfort features, including great ventilation, an EVA insole, and treads that make it easy to walk indoors. The under-$100 price point doesn't hurt either.

