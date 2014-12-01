15 Awesome Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

Black Friday may be the biggest shopping day of the year, but Cyber Monday gives you a chance to get great deals without setting foot in a crowded mall.Â According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 127 million people plan on taking advantage of Cyber Monday sales this year.

While you may be in gift-giving mode, today is a good time to treat yourself to some new workout gear: many popular brands and retailers are offering big discounts on fitness gear and accessories.

Here are 15 reasons to do some online shopping todayâjust don't let your boss catch you.

Amazon.com

Up to 25% off Asics clothing and 40% off Polar heart-rate and fitness watches.

Athleta

20% off your entire purchase in stores and online with the code "CYBER20" at athleta.com

C9 by Champion at Target

Apparel: Buy 1, get one 60% off at target.com

Champion

40% off select items plus free shipping at hanes.com/champion

City Sports

30% off full-priced styles and clearance with the code "CYBER" at citysports.com

Dick's Sporting Goods

25% offÂ plus free shipping at dickssportinggoods.com

GapFit

40% off with the code "CYBER" at gap.com

Lucy

40% off all bottoms plus free shipping at lucy.com

Lorna Jane

20% off plus free shipping at lornajane.com

New Balance

20% offÂ plus free shipping at newbalance.com

Nike

Extra 25% off clearance with the code "DOMINATE" at store.nike.com (valid through 12/2)

Oiselle

20% off select apparel with the code "WISHLIST" at oiselle.com

Puma

20% off orders $75, 30%Â offÂ $100, 40%Â offÂ $150 or more, plus an extra 20% off sale styles at puma.com

Reebok

40% off plus free shipping with the code "HOLIDAY" at reebok.com

Sports Authority

25% offÂ plus free shipping at sportsauthority.com

