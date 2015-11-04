8 Pairs of Workout Leggings That Are WAY Better Than Pants

It’s time to hit refresh on your workout wardrobe, don't you think?
The coming end of another year (yup, it's already November!) can only mean one thing: Itâs time to hit refresh on your workout wardrobe. And leggingsâwhether the classic LBLs (little black leggings) or the craziest of printsâshould be at the top of your must-buy list. Why? They are perfect for going from the gym to brunch, and let's face it, the ones you bought last year (and have worn twice a week since) are really getting worn out.
Below, check out our top 8 picks, chosen for quality and style.
Hooray for ombre
Hate it when your leggings are baggy and saggy post-run? The Brooks Streaker Capri ($85; zappos.com) has a special fabric that helps it snap back to its original state after each wear.
From studio to street
These Coast mesh inset stirrup leggingsÂ with foot straps ($94; nordstrom.com) go seamlessly from the yoga studio to brunch with the girls. The mesh inset pattern helps slim the legs will also adding some visual interest for when you're rocking the athleisure look afterward.
Fearless in floral
Strike a pose in these Chaturanga tights ($79; athleta.com). The navel-high waist tucks you in and offers a stay-put fit.
Classically cool
Crazy for chameleon
Add some shine and style to your workout with chameleon leggingsÂ ($65; gap.com) that change color as they stretch. Flatlock seams prevent chafing, and a drawstring waistband ensures a snug fit.
Work horse
Put the Puma Clash Long Tights ($55; amazon.com) through your hardest workout (aka sweatiest) with confidence; it wicks perspirationÂ like a champ. Plus, the two-toned pattern will turn heads in all of your cardio classes.
Feel the need for speed
These high-tech running tights ($150; nike.com) are designed for speed. A strategically placed screen-printed pattern stretches across your IT band and other key muscles for added support and enhanced mobility.
Show some skin
Show a hint of skin with compression mesh panel cropsÂ ($33; oldnavy.com) thatÂ let your legs breathe.