While gyms officially close across America to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (aka, COVID-19), you can still get an endorphin-producing, mood-boosting workout right at home. Many top trainers on Instagram have started to share their best at-home workouts with followers—from Lacee Lazoff offering kettlebell-focused routines to Kira Stokes consistently demonstrating creative bodyweight exercises you can do anywhere. Gyms like Blink Fitness also now offer at-home workouts for members via an app, while companies, like MYX Fitness and SoulCycle (the at-home bike is now available for pre-order) aim to provide an in-studio experience right in your living room.

Even better: Tons of fitness apps have decided to give users free classes for the next few weeks as we ride out social-distancing. Whether you to turn to big-box gyms for weight training or prefer a boutique studio catered to your preferences, here’s your list of the best at-home workouts for every fitness type. Stay inside and still sweat it out with these awesome options. (Quick tip, though: If you're feeling sick at all, don't work out—get better first, and then try to work exercise back into your routine.)

If you have access to cardio equipment… sign up for Peloton

Those who already have the bike or treadmill know that the Peloton app is the perfect companion for all your cardio needs. But now, with 90 days free, you don’t even need the branded equipment to try out the workouts. Hop on your own bike or treadmill and tune in while trainers lead and motivate you through miles. You also have options for strength, yoga, and stretching—all within the app and with top trainers.

If you prefer bodyweight-only exercises… try Daily Burn

Sign up for Daily Burn and you’ll get 60 days of free workouts (for members new and old). While they do have strength training programs, complete with weightlifting, most of their workouts involve using only your body as your equipment. Tune into their live workouts every morning at 9 a.m. EST to follow their trainers through interval workouts, lasting just 30 minutes. Each day offers a new routine, so you won’t get bored with this one.

If you want to dance it out to break a sweat… check out Obé

New users get 30 days free when you sign up for this app, complete with live classes and more than 2,500 on-demand workouts to choose from. (That should be plenty of new moves to get you through a few weeks of living room fitness.) Many users turn to their dance and dance HIIT routines on the app, which gives you a way to move your body and break a sweat, while feeling like you’re just having fun. You can also try their choreography classes to learn a full dance routine and test your coordination.

If you have weights and want to work on strength… sign up for NEOU

With 30 days free, you can access tons of workout styles, from HIIT to yoga with the NEOU app. But you’ll also find top-notch strength training routines, whether you have some kettlebells at home or a set of dumbbells. Check out “Bells Up” to learn swings and other moves with kettlebells. Or try out the “Get Strong” program for efficient, muscle-building routines.

If you want to find your flow… try Bulldog Yoga

Use code EXTEND60 and you get 60 days of complimentary yoga flows. You can choose your yoga fitness level (beginner, intermediate, or advanced) and get a range of routines to try at home. You can also choose between more calming, slower flows, ones that focus on a specific area (like tight hips), or another that gets your heart pumping with a powerful, more fast-paced sequence. All of the routines feature upbeat, energetic music to lift your spirits and find some calm.

If you want yoga with a side of strength… check out CorePower Yoga

Free for everyone for the next month, CorePower (with brick-and-mortar studios across that country now closed) will offer the same in-studio experience for people at home. Choose their level one (C1) or two (C2) yoga classes, which feature fast-paced flows, along with soothing poses. Or try yoga sculpting (YS) to mix strength-training moves with yoga sequences. You’ll also find meditations for when you just need to get some zen.

If you love boxing… check out FightCamp

You have a range of options with this app and accompanying equipment. Want to learn basic boxing skills? Check out their YouTube channel. Looking to try out different boxing HIIT workouts that blend punches with bodyweight plyometric moves? Download the FightCamp app. Want a trainer to show you through both technique and full workouts, and a tracker to show you rounds and count your punches? Buy their punch trackers (from $37/month), complete with gloves and a bag if you want ‘em.

If you want a mix of everything… try Sweat Factor

Start a 30-day free trial of this app and test out tons of different workout styles—perfect for the person who goes to yoga one day, a weightlifting class the next, and runs on the weekends. You’ll find everything from barre to bootcamp to bodyweight-only exercises, and even workouts designed for pregnant women.

If need accountability buddies… sign up for Tone It Up

Co-founders, lead trainers, and BFFs, Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn, along with their team of female trainers show you how to have fun while you break a sweat—and they make community a priority. On the Tone It Up app, free for the next month for new users, you’ll find a range of workouts from HIIT-focused routines to strength plans that focus on various body parts, including abs, butt, or arms. Most importantly, the positivity and team-focused attitude of the trainers offers some of the girl time we all need right now.

