Conquer Your Stomach Pooch

I'd always been lucky enough to have a relatively flat stomach. Then, when I turned 33, it happened—the dreaded pooch appeared. And Im not alone: In a Health.com poll, 83 percent of you said your tummy is your number-one body complaint. “Women tend to gain in their abdomens as they age because metabolism slows and body-fat distribution shifts to the belly,” says Brent Moelleken, MD, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California.