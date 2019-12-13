Chrissy Teigen started taking yoga class this week—and she’s been letting social media know all about it. From a heartfelt tweet about her first yoga class to a quick Instagram story sharing a special birthday class with her mom, Pepper Thai, the super relatable celeb is making her new workout routine known.

Beyond a glimpse into Teigen’s current go-to workout, her social media posts also revealed one of her recent activewear picks: Alo Yoga’s Togetherness Bra (from $31; amazon.com or zappos.com).

A great choice for yoga or other low-intensity workouts, the lightly lined bra offers just the right amount of subtle support without uncomfortable compression. Tested in-house by Alo Yoga staff to ensure a perfect fit, it’s made with a four-way stretch fabric that moves with your body rather than restricting motions (another reason the bra is ideal for activities like yoga).

Beyond a high-tech design—including a moisture-wicking and anti-microbial fabric—it’s also unbelievably trendy. The strappy design has a sleek V-neck front and overlapping criss-cross straps in the back that not only set the bra apart from other styles in your wardrobe, but also allow for plenty of airflow.

To buy: Alo Yoga Togetherness Bra, from $31; amazon.com and zappos.com

While Teigen wore the black colorway in her Instagram stories, the bra also comes in two additional neutral color options on Zappos, including a light gray and soft mauve. Amazon has even more options, including an additional colorway and some sizes marked down to just $31.

While we’ll have to wait for the star to share the rest of her activewear picks to round out our yoga class look, thankfully, Teigen’s (clearly) a pro when it comes to spilling her favorites on social media.

