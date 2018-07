Gets you focused: Try Equinox’s Headstrong, a pop-up boot camp–style class that incorporates mindful breathing and choreography to challenge your brain. Or book a SoulCycle bike for a majorly head-clearing, mantra-filled sweat session.

Core work: Try a Megaformer class like SLT. Using these spring-weighted, sliding machines adds resistance and challenges your balance during Pilates-inspired strength and cardio moves, making your abs burn like crazy.

Trains those tiny muscles: Try Pure Barre, which uses ballet-inspired moves to target those hard-to-activate muscles. Also try the Sculpt Society, which combines dance cardio and weights.