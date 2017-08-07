This Is Charlize Theron’s Go-To Lower Body Exercise

Want to be in butt-kicking shape like 41-year-old Atomic Blonde star Charlize Theron? Try the Walking Wide-Leg Squat, says Andrea Kinsky, a Hollywood stuntwoman and fitness expert. "To be a great fighter, you need strength and endurance in your legs, back, and abs," she explains. "This exercise also builds balance, which helps make your movements more powerful and controlled."

RELATED: Amber Heard Trained Multiple Hours a Day for Aquaman

Jess Levinson

Stand with feet as wide apart as possible, toes at 45 degrees. With abs tight and hands clasped in front of chest, lower down, looking straight ahead and keeping torso upright, chest out, and butt tucked in (left). In this position, pivot on ball of left foot as you lift right foot and step it across body to come into a wide stance facing the opposite direction (right). Staying low in the squat, perform the move again, this time pivoting on right foot and stepping with left; continue rotating. Do 3 sets of 20 reps 3 times a week.

Pin the full workout for later: