Watch This Heartwarming Video of a 95-Year-Old Man's Record-Breaking Sprint

We all dream of still running, doing yoga, or taking Zumba classes well into our 90s, and this U.K. man makes us believe it’s truly possible.

Charles Eugster, 95, set a world record in the 200-meter dash for his 95+ age group, completing the 1/8-mile distance in 55.48 seconds. He knocked more than two seconds off the previous mark. And watching him feverishly pump his arms and push through to the finish is truly impressive.

What’s more impressive, though, is that the sprinter and retired dentist didn't start exercising until the age of 85. At 87 he began bodybuilding, to boost his strength (and improve his appearance!), proving it’s really never too late to get fit.

And running is a great exercise to consider—one study out of Iowa State University found that running just 30 to 60 minutes total each week can help you live longer.

Lately, we’ve also been inspired by female athletes over age 70 making headlines, like Madonna Buder, 84, a nun and the oldest woman to ever finish an Ironman Triathlon. Or Edith Connor, 79, who holds the title for the "Oldest Female Competitive Body Builder," according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

These women, along with Eugster, prove anything is possible in old age.

“I want to change the world, you see,” Eugster told Sportsvibe, a British sports news web site. “I want to make old age something wonderful, stupendous, glorious, fantastic, superb, interesting, exciting. I want to make old age the best part of one’s life.” We're with you on that, Charles.

