Try it: Kendall Jenner's Ab Workout

Kendall Jenner maintains her long, lean physique with the help of personal trainer Gunnar Peterson. But while one-on-one sweat sessions certainly help the model get her sculpted midsection, she has a few techniques anyone can do. Jenner swears by the app Instant Abs Trainer (free; iTunes) for on-the-go core workouts, and she uses her downtime to squeeze in quick ab exercises.

"Sometimes when I'm watching TV I think to myself, 'I should be doing crunches and sit-ups right now'," she wrote on her app. "Then I get off the couch and do it."