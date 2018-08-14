The Super Comfortable Sneaker Brand All Your Favorite Celebs Are Wearing

Lucy Hale. Khloe Kardashian. Lea Michele. Kate Hudson. Jenna Dewan. Aside from starring in the musical reality show of our dreams, what everyone on this list has in common can be found below their ankles. The unmistakable knit upper and cushioned foam sole of Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers—known as APLs—have been seen on the feet of all of our favorite celebs.

It’s not surprising that this stylish and functional athletic shoe is becoming the sneaker of choice for fitness-conscious trendsetters. The TechLoom upper (their proprietary woven design) hugs the shape of the foot for a close fit, and the laced or elastic fastenings make sliding in and out of them lightning fast. Plus, they’re lightweight yet durable enough to pivot seamlessly from athleisure to a pavement-pounding workout.

Available in a wide variety of colors and designs—check out this rose gold version—we’ve spotted celebs keeping a few pairs in their closet to cycle through. Lucy Hale, for one, has been seen out in this black and chrome gradient pair, an army green pair, and these wildcard leopard print editions. If you’re considering upgrading your running shoe collection, there are a ton of APLs on sale right now at Bloomingdales for up to 46% off, so you can get off-duty celeb style on a budget.