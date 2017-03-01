These Celebrity Couples Who Work Out Together Are #RelationshipGoals

Check out their sweet fitspo.
From Mila and Ashton to Jenna and Channing, some of our favorite celebrity couples love to break a sweat together. We’ve rounded up fitness moments from famously fit duos so you and your honey can follow their lead.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Mila and Ashton hit the trails together. Ashton posted this sweet pic of Mila striding along a dirt road during a hike.
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady
This couple is seriously dedicated to staying fit. The supermodel and champion quarterback do all sorts of workouts, including, of course, playing football in the backyard.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Even if they’re not hitting the gym together, Gabrielle Union is clearly inspired by her basketball star husband’s moves—so much so, she’s got them down pat.
Doutzen Kroes and Sunnery James
The supermodel and DJ not only sweat together, they take cute bike rides and play soccer on the beach with their adorable kids.
Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum
Jenna and Channing co-starred in the dance movie Step Up 10 years ago, so it’s no wonder they like to stay active as a couple.
Behati Prinsloo Levine and Adam Levine
The couple that planks together, stays together. The model captioned her post: “Kinda have a thing for my trainer.”
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin
Well, at least one of them is getting a workout here!