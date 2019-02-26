Break Your Habit of Self-Blame With This Genius Hack

No matter how hard you try, sometimes life doesn’t always go your way. Maybe someone else got that big promotion you’d been killing yourself for, or a pipe burst in your bathroom and flooded your home. When things don’t go according to plan, we tend to do two things: blame and complain. You might catch yourself thinking, I would have landed that promotion had I just worked a little harder. This is all my fault. I’m never going to get promoted now. Stop. Right. There.

You’re only human, and it’s normal to have those thoughts. But trainer and Life Smart creator Carrie Dorr is here to show you how to break that blaming and complaining habit (because no, it’s probably not your fault).

Grab two glass jars and label one “blame” and the other “complain.” When you find yourself blaming, either verbally or in your head, take a marble, penny, or poker chip and drop it in the jar. Do the same for complaining. Before you know it, you’ll be able to catch yourself without having to drop anything in. Believe us, it’s the best feeling.