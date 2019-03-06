Carrie Dorr’s Tips to Increase Stillness in Your Life

The sounds of our text message pings and ring tones are ingrained in our minds. The minute we hear that swoosh, we instantly check to see what all the hubbub is about. For many people, feeling the need to always be connected can be stressful. When there’s a new message or alert, we feel that need to grab our phones and instantly reply. In doing so, we always have our faces in our phones. But it’s OK to (sometimes) have our heads in the clouds.

Carrie Dorr, the founder of online wellness brand Life Smart and fitness franchise Pure Barre, tells Health that she often struggles with finding balance between her technology usage and finding stillness.

“Interruption science says it takes 25 minutes to get an interruption out of our heads,” says Dorr. “If it takes 25 minutes to clear out a text, we never really catch up, let alone gain the stillness that we need for our sanity.”

In this video, Dorr offers her best tips for achieving stillness, and it starts with taking control of your phone.

The first tip she suggests is to remove apps that don’t serve you or enhance your quality of life. If you do need these apps, just not on a daily basis, you can put them in file that isn’t visible on your home screen.

Next, Dorr recommends that you turn off noise alerts and pesky red number pop-ups. “I found that when I saw that number I was triggered and wanted to respond,” she says.

With these tools, you can take the power back from your technology. Give it a try—we’ve never felt so at ease.

