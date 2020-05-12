High-Intensity, Low-Impact Training Will Burn Calories and Protect Your Joints

This version of the high-intensity trend has just as many benefits. Try our 30-minute, at-home workout, and find out for yourself.

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is popular because it works—this type of exercise is built around pylometric moves (think jump squats and burpees) and intense bursts of effort. It gets, and keeps, your heart rate up and burns more fat in less time, but it can also seriously stress the spine and joints. Enter HILIT: high-intensity, low-impact training. It’s intense in terms of heart rate, calorie burn, and muscle fatigue, but low-impact on the joints. (Swimming is a great example of a HILIT workout.)

“To reap the benefits of those physiological changes that you’re making when you push yourself, you have to back off a little bit and give your muscles and connective tissues time to heal,” explains Sarah Revenig (shown here), CSCS, a trainer at Soho Strength Lab in New York City. Otherwise you’re setting yourself up for exhaustion and potential injury.

A great way to think about HILIT workouts is that your heart rate is going up but your feet are always on the ground. Ready to go for it? Revenig created a workout just for Health.

Single-Leg Hip Bridge

Image zoom ANTHONY CUNANAN

1. Lie on back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and palms facing down. Lift left leg up to make a right angle with the floor.

2. Raise hips and butt off of the floor. Flex left foot, and press through right heel; hold for 60 seconds. Lower hips and butt almost to the floor; then raise back up. Lower and lift 20 times; then switch sides.

Side Plank Rollover

Image zoom ANTHONY CUNANAN

1. Start in a forearm-plank position: elbows bent and directly under shoulders, palms flat on the floor, and feet hip-width apart. Hold plank for 30 seconds.

2. Push left hand off the ground and roll to the right—stacking hips, knees, and feet—and hold for 30 seconds. Return to center; repeat on the opposite side. Do 10 more rollovers on each side, without holding the plank.