9 Boxing Combinations To Build Up Total Body Strength

If you want to get in fighting shape, now's your chance. But it's going to require more than just upper-body work. "I think that's a misconception about boxing," says Gina DiNapoli (shown here), creator of the JABS by Gina platform—and a routine for us at Health.com. People think it's all arms, but it's a lot of legs and core, too. "The power of each punch comes from the lower body," she says.

When you're not punching or kicking, you're in a boxer's stance—standing at a 45-degree angle with your dominant foot in the back and fists by your face with elbows in—and bouncing lightly on your feet. Once you're ready to throw some punches, use your lower half to drive force through your fists. Here's a snapshot of some of the moves that will get you delivering hits and kicks like a pro.

Do each move below for 60 seconds, rest for 30 to 60 seconds between exercises. Then repeat for 3 rounds.

Jab + Cross

From boxer's stance, punch front arm straight out, extending arm fully and rotating wrist so the palm faces down. Return fist to face and go back to boxer's stance. Then, punch back arm forward for a cross, pivoting back foot, knee, and hip. Extend arm fully while rotating wrist so palm faces down. Return fist to face and go back to boxer's stance. Alternate front arm jab and back arm cross for 60 seconds. Then, rest 30-60 seconds.

Jab + Cross + Inchworm

From boxer's stance, punch front arm forward for a jab, then return fist to face and go back to boxer's stance. Punch rear arm forward for a cross, then return fist to face and go back to boxer's stance. Next, lower into a squat position, and place both hands on floor. Walk hands out to a plank position, shoulders over wrists, forming a straight line from shoulders to ankles. Pause, then walk hands back to feet and stand up from a squat position. Repeat combination for 60 seconds, then rest 30-60 seconds.

Front Hook + Rear Hook

From boxer's stance, lift front elbow to shoulder height, parallel to floor and bent 90 degrees. Rotate through front hip and foot to hook front fist forward for the punch, maintaining 90 degree angle. (Picture yourself hitting your opponent on the side of the jaw.) Return fist to face and to boxer's stance. Then, lift rear elbow to shoulder height, parallel to floor and bent 90 degrees. Rotate through back hip and foot to hook back fist forward for the punch. Return fist to face and to boxer's stance. Alternate between front hook and rear hook for 60 seconds, then rest 30-60 seconds.

Front Hook + Rear Hook + Pushup

Start in boxer's stance. Perform a front hook, then return fist to face and return to boxer's stance. Perform a rear hook, then return fist to face and return to boxer's stance. Then, lower into a squat, place both hands on the floor in front of you and jump or step feet back into a plank position, with shoulders over wrists, forming a straight line from shoulders to heels. Lower body to the ground, maintaining your plank. Then, press the floor away to come back up, completing a push-up. Jump or step feet toward hands and stand up fully. Repeat combination for 60 seconds, then rest for 30-60 seconds.

Front Uppercut + Rear Uppercut

Start in boxer's stance. Drop down slightly and pivot on front hip to drive front fist straight up, to perform a front uppercut. (Picture yourself hitting your opponent under the chin.) Then return fist to face and back to boxer's stance. Then, drop down slightly and pivot on back foot and hip to drive back fist straight up to perform a rear uppercut. Return fist to face and back to boxer's stance. Alternate between front and rear uppercuts for 60 seconds, then rest 30-60 seconds.

Front Uppercut + Rear Uppercut + Duck

Start in boxer's stance. Perform a front uppercut, then return fist to face and back to boxer's stance. Perform a rear uppercut, then return fist to face and back to boxer's stance. Next, send hips down and back into a shallow squat position, keeping fists at face and elbows close to body for a duck, then stand back up (the move is quick.) Repeat the combination for 60 seconds, then rest 30-60 seconds.

10 Jabs + 10 Crosses + 10 shoulder taps

Start in boxer's stance. Punch front arm forward for a jab, returning fist to face and back to boxer's stance. Then, punch the rear arm forward for a cross, returning fist to face and back to boxer. Continue alternating jabs and crosses for 10 reps. Next, lower into a squat position, and place both hands on the floor. Jump or step feet back into a plank position, shoulders over wrists, forming a straight line from shoulders to heels. Tap left shoulder with right hand, and place hand back down. Tap right shoulder with left hand, and place hand back down. Continue alternating for 10 reps. Repeat the entire combination for 60 seconds, then rest for 30-60 seconds.

10 Front Hooks + 10 Back Hooks + 10 Seconds Fast Feet

Start in boxer's stance. Perform 10 front hooks, returning fist to face and to boxer's stance between each. Perform 10 rear hooks, returning fist to face and to boxer's stance between each. Then, lower into a shallow squat position, sending hips down and back. Staying in your squat and light on your feet, run in place as fast as you can for 10 seconds. Repeat the entire combination for 60 seconds, then rest 30-60 seconds.

2 Roundhouse Kicks + 2 Squat jumps

Start in boxer's stance. Drive front heel toward butt and, with a pointed toe, kick front foot straight out to perform the roundhouse. Return foot to ground. Repeat roundhouse with same leg. Then, lower into a squat position, sending hips down and back, hands in front of you at chest level. Explode up, straightening legs and lowering arms to sides, then land softly back into a deep squat position. Alternate 2 kicks and 2 jumps for 30 seconds, then switch to the other side, performing kick with your other leg, alternating kicks and squat jumps for another 30 seconds. Rest 30-60 seconds.

This article originally appeared in the November 2021 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!