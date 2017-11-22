6 Dance Cardio Workout Videos That Will Get You Out of Your Exercise Rut

Cardio dance classes can add some much-needed fun into a workout routine that's starting to feel just blah. But is it just us, or does it always seem like studios are full of legit professional dancers? If you’re typically more of a weights gal or an outdoor runner, shakin’ it in front of a bunch of strangers–no matter how dim the lights–can feel more than a little intimidating.

So where better to get the hang of a dance routine than in the safety (aka privacy) of your own home? These cardio dance workout videos show you all the moves you'll need to break a sweat–and crack a smile. Because you're a lot more likely to stick to an exercise regimen if you actually enjoy it rather than totally dread it. Press play on one of these super-fun sequences–and dance like no one’s watching (because literally no one is–phew).

