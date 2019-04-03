The Best Captain Marvel-Inspired Gear to Release Your Inner Warrior

From athleisure leggings to skincare serum, here's the gear that will help you harness your inner #WellnessWarrior.
Pushing yourself is all about knowing that you have the strength to accomplish the task at hand, whether it's a tough work deadline or plank challenge.
If you're sweating it out in an intense workout or pampering yourself with a day of self-care, sporting Captain Marvel-inspired gear (yasss, girl power!) could help you to get in touch with your strongest self.
From athleisure leggings to a cult favorite serum, we’ve rounded up the best Captain Marvel products that will help you to harness your inner #WellnessWarrior.
1
Absolute Cult Women's Captain Marvel Space Pose Tank Top
Slip on this super soft graphic tank for your next run. The kick ass image of Captain Marvel will inspire you as you hit the pavement, whether it's for a low-key jog or marathon training.
2
Target Women's Captain Marvel Logo Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Channel Captain Marvel's strength for your next boxing class in this retro-inspired, breathable tee. It pairs perfectly with leggings for your sweat sesh, and is also versatile enough to sport post-workout.
3
Captain Marvel Movie Higher Further Faster Graphic T-Shirt
Take Captain Marvel's mantra of "Higher, Further, Faster" to heart during your next spin class. This lightweight T-shirt with its empowering affirmation comes in an array of colors to coordinate with any biker short or legging.
4
Captain Marvel Rise Womens Boyfriend T-Shirt
Comfy enough for yoga or barre class, we're loving this cotton tee. Afterwards, pair it with leggings, white sneakers, and a bomber jacket for a cool studio-to-street look great for meeting friends for brunch.
5
Torrid Her Universe Captain Marvel Knit Legging
This knit plus-size legging features a Captain Marvel print that will leave you feeling like a superhero wherever you go. Also good? The high waist and wide-stretch waistband guarantee total comfort.
6
Captain Marvel 5-Pack Low Cut Ankle Socks
Not quite ready to reveal your superhero identity? These super cute Captain Marvel ankle socks will secretly fuel your inner warrior, whether you're wearing them with running sneakers or your favorite weekend kicks.
7
Vans Captain Marvel Realm Backpack
Stash your gear in this killer backpack that doubles as a gym bag and carry-on. Not only does it have a side pouch to store your water bottle, but it also boasts an interior sleeve for your laptop, so you're always prepared.
8
Sunday Riley Limited Edition Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Skincare brand Sunday Riley has launched a Captain Marvel limited edition of their cult-favorite Good Genes serum. Fight fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and uneven skin texture with the exfoliating lactic acid formula. The result? A smoother, more radiant complexion.