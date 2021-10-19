Even though the bra forgoes underwire, shoppers still say it offers more support than other bralette-style options they've tried, and even enough for larger cup sizes. One reviewer, who shared they wear a size 32F, wrote, "I've dealt with hooks, expensive bras, underwire, etc, my whole life as a large-breasted lady, and let me tell you, this bralette has changed my life. I can't get over the fact that it's comfortably supportive with NO UNDERWIRE. If you're looking for something light, soft, and comfortable, just buy this!! I'm uncomfortable if you can see movement in my chest at all day-to-day, and this bralette prevents most jiggling."