This Is the Most Comfortable Bra for Big Boobs, According to Amazon Shoppers
The struggle is real when it comes to finding a comfortable and affordable bra. And for those with big boobs—who tend to experience back and neck pain—the need for a supportive one is amplified. Luckily, if you have a large bust and are on the hunt for a new bra, thousands of Amazon shoppers point to the Calvin Klein Seamless Bra as their new favorite, claiming it checks all of the boxes.
So what makes this bra particularly great for big boobs? For starters, the bra is incredibly comfy, thanks to a combination of nylon and elastane, which is a synthetic fiber known for its elasticity. The elastic composition is what gives the garment its stretch and compression-like support (read: no riding up), while also making it easy to pull over your head or large bust—especially great considering it features a claspless design.
What's more, the bra is seamless with clean edges, so it won't show through clothing or dig into your skin, and it's made with a smooth microfiber that feels like silk. One Amazon reviewer reported that the bra's seamless design prevented the dreaded back bulge that other bras might cause: "I'm a 36DD and got the large. Fits well and has held its size without stretching out. Also, it is amazing for smoothing [your] back and you will have zero back bulge," they wrote.
While you might equate a bra with underwire with more support, these types of bras can have limited flexibility in the fabric and may feel tighter for those with a larger chest. This seamless bra is ideal for anyone with big boobs since it has molded, removable cups that offer additional coverage, plus layers of fabric for lift and support.
Even though the bra forgoes underwire, shoppers still say it offers more support than other bralette-style options they've tried, and even enough for larger cup sizes. One reviewer, who shared they wear a size 32F, wrote, "I've dealt with hooks, expensive bras, underwire, etc, my whole life as a large-breasted lady, and let me tell you, this bralette has changed my life. I can't get over the fact that it's comfortably supportive with NO UNDERWIRE. If you're looking for something light, soft, and comfortable, just buy this!! I'm uncomfortable if you can see movement in my chest at all day-to-day, and this bralette prevents most jiggling."
To buy: Calvin Klein Seamless Bra, $33 (was 44); amazon.com
Also worth noting: You can easily tighten or loosen this Calvin Klein bra with the adjustable straps. And if you need a little extra support, you can change up the straps to a racerback style for your yoga session or low-impact workout. Customers love how the straps don't dig into their skin and don't fall down off their shoulders.
With all of these perks, it is no wonder that the bra has more than 3,000 five-star ratings, with many Amazon shoppers claiming it to be "the most comfortable bra" they've ever owned, adding that they won't wear another style for the rest of their life. But the best news? The Calvin Klein Seamless Bra is currently 24% off, so you can score it for more than $10 off. And thanks to the flattering design, comfortable fit, and glowing customer endorsements, why wouldn't you want to snap up this seamless bra for big boobs while it's still on sale?