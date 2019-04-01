These 5 Butt Workouts Can Help You Have Better Sex

You already know that strengthening your glutes comes with perks like boosting your metabolism and filling out your jeans. But did you also know that a stronger peach has the distinct advantage of making sex better—and not just because it gives your partner something to grab onto?

“Increased glute strength may allow you to [have sex] in multiple positions at varying angles for an even longer duration of time,” says Jess O’Reilly, host of the Sex With Dr. Jess Podcast. She says a strong booty is especially beneficial for positions that entail riding a partner who has a penis or is wearing a strap-on such as cowgirl, saddle squat, and lap dance.

Clinical sex counselor Eric M. Garrison, author of Mastering Multiple Position Sex agrees that #bootygains could add to your sexual pleasure. "If you enjoy having sex that involves thrusting your hips for 20 minutes or 30 minutes, you need the glute strength and stamina that will support that.” Similarly, he says that if you enjoy having sex standing up, glute and leg strength can help hold you up for as long as your sex lasts.

Glute strength can also make anal penetration more pleasurable. Alicia Sinclair, certified sex educator and CEO of b-Vibe, tells Health that contracting and releasing your anal sphincter and glutes over and over can help prepare the anus for penetration. While Garrison explains that, “Engaging your glute muscles may also bring the nerves around the anus closer to the surface, which could add to the pleasure you feel."

Ready to start training your glutes for better sex? Try the five exercises and stretches below.

Glute Bridge

Wouldn’t it be great if there was movement that worked the glutes and gave you practice gyrating your hips? Well, there is: the glute bridge.

USA Powerlifting Coach Kyra Williams says that this exercise primarily targets the glutes, but also works your core, hamstrings, quads, and hip flexors. In fact, she says it’s a good movement to use to warm-up the lower body before any strenuous exercise. Yep, that includes sex.

How to do it: Lie on your back and bend your knees at a 90-degree angle. Drive your heels into the ground and squeeze your hamstrings and glutes to raise your hips as high as they will go. Hold at the top for three seconds, then lower back down to start. That’s one rep. Aim for three sets of 10 reps.

Hip Thrust

Like the glute bridge, the hip thrust also resembles thrusting (the name says it all, doesn’t it?) and strengthens your bum. The difference is that your back is elevated so it increases the range of motion your hips must travel per rep—that’s why it’s considered slightly more advanced than the glute bridge.

How to do it: Start in a seated position with your knees about 90 degrees, your feet flat on the floor, and your shoulder blades against a bench with arms spread across it for stability. Squeeze your glutes and core and lift up your hips until your body is parallel to the ground. Hold at the top for three seconds, then lower back down. That’s one rep. Aim for three sets of 10 reps.

To make it harder, Williams suggests holding a weight plate in your lap. You can also use a barbell, dumbbell, or kettlebell.

High Plank

Image zoom Meredith

The plank might be considered a core-strengthening move, but Joseph Corella, founder of 567Broadway!, a dance fitness class set to Broadway hits, tells us that planks "will set your core on fire, working your six-pack muscles, obliques, shoulders, and even your glutes, hamstrings, and quads.” In fact, Sinclair says, this move can result in more control and pleasure in almost any position.

How to do it: Start in a push-up position with your wrists stacked under your shoulders. Brace your core so that your back is flat, and hold. Aim for 30 to 60 total seconds.

Barbell Deadlift

Image zoom Meredith

The deadlift strengthens all the muscles in the posterior chain, including the glutes, hamstrings, core, and lower spine. Sinclair recommends doing this move because it involves hinging over at the hips and picking something up from the ground. “It strengthens your whole body and gives you practice bending over without hurting yourself.” Standing doggy style done safely? Here for it.

How to do it: Hold a barbell with straight arms, so that your hands are shoulder-width apart and the barbell is resting on your thighs. Start with your feet hips-width apart, knees slightly bent. Keeping your shoulders back, hinge forward at the hips and slide the barbell down the front of your thighs until it’s shin height. (If there are weight plates on the barbell, these should touch the ground). Slowly return to standing, sliding the barbell back up your legs. That’s one rep. Aim for three sets of eight to 10 reps. As you progress, add weight slowly, adding no more than 10 pounds at a time.

Pigeon Pose

Image zoom Meredith

If you've ever been to a yoga class, you’ve probably done pigeon pose. Lara Michaels, an instructor at Body & Pole in New York City, tells us this is a great stretch for relaxing the glute and hip flexor muscles. “When these muscles are tight, you might experience tight hips or lower back pain.”

As a bonus, she says, your hamstrings will also likely feel more mobile after this stretch, so positions that entail bending over or putting your legs in the air will feel more comfortable.

How to do it: Begin in a low lunge with right leg in a forward position. Then bring your right shin parallel to the front of the mat as you lengthen your left leg behind you. Keep your chest lifted for three to five breaths, then hinge forward at your hips, lowering your forearms towards the floor. Rest your head on the mat if you can. Hold here for another five to ten breaths. Repeat on the other side.

