Get a Better Booty in 20 Minutes With This No-Equipment Workout

Boutique fitness studio ModelFIT is famous for sculpting the toned, taut physiques of women who grace the world’s catwalks (think Miranda Kerr and Karlie Kloss!).

The studio has only two locations, in LA and NYC. So to feel the ModelFIT burn, you had to be in either of those two cities ... until now. With the launch of the new ModelFIT app, you can do as many workouts as you dare in your very own living room, for $20 bucks a month.

Curious what a ModelFIT sweat sesh is really like? We got a sneak peek with this 20-minute butt-lifting sequence led by head trainer Javi Perez.

The workout is so effective because it’s “mindful, precise, and targeted,” Perez says. The trick to getting results, he points out, is not necessarily working harder, but working smarter. In this routine, “we laser focus on the target muscles, and we fatigue those muscles through non-stop consecutive movements.”

Ready for a tighter tush? Grab a hand towel and follow along with the video above.

And if you’re hungry for more, check out ModelFIT Online. You can give the app a trial run with a free 7-day pass. The workouts are 30 minutes or less, with new videos coming every Tuesday and Thursday. And for the time-crunched (all of us), some of the routines are just five (hard-core) minutes.