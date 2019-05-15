Health Magazine Is Teaming Up With Bryant Park to Help You De-Stress With Yoga This Summer

Health is proud to announce our partnership with Bryant Park Yoga, an outdoor workout program that has been offering free weekly yoga classes on the park's lawn for the past 17 years. The program is open to all, and twice-weekly classes take place on the park lawn every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and Thursday evening at 6 p.m. from May 30 until August 29.

Classes will be led by New York’s elite yoga teachers and will last one hour. We encourage those joining us to arrive early to secure a mat provided by Gaiam, but of course you can bring your own. Bryant Park is located at 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Check out the full summer schedule here

Thursday, May 30: Bethany Lyons

Tuesday, June 4: Patrick Foley and Lindsay Tyson

Thursday, June 6: Elena Brower

Tuesday, June 11: Africa Yoga Project

Thursday, June 13: Sheri Celentano

Tuesday, June 18: Jeff Posner

Thursday, June 20: Sara Finger

Tuesday, June 25: Nikki Dillon

Thursday, June 27: Kat Fowler

Tuesday, July 2: Jen Carlin

Thursday, July 4: Madeline Hickman

Tuesday, July 9: Casey Anderson

Thursday, July 11: Sara Clark

Tuesday, July 16: Heidi Kristoffer

Thursday, July 18, Desiree Grobstein

Tuesday, July 23: Misha Hajj

Thursday, July 25: Victor Colletti

Tuesday, July 30: Meredith Cameron

Thursday, August 1: Paige Held

Tuesday, August 6: Lauren Taus

Thursday, August 8: Colleen and Rodney Yee

Tuesday, August 13: Kristen Kemp

Thursday, August 15: Bee Creel

Tuesday, August 20: Loryn Riggiola

Thursday, August 22: Jaime Lugo

Tuesday, August 27: Kirby Koo

Thursday, August 29: Ali Cramer