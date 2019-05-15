Health Magazine Is Teaming Up With Bryant Park to Help You De-Stress With Yoga This Summer
Join Health for weekly free outdoor classes on the Bryant Park lawn.
Health is proud to announce our partnership with Bryant Park Yoga, an outdoor workout program that has been offering free weekly yoga classes on the park's lawn for the past 17 years. The program is open to all, and twice-weekly classes take place on the park lawn every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and Thursday evening at 6 p.m. from May 30 until August 29.
Classes will be led by New York’s elite yoga teachers and will last one hour. We encourage those joining us to arrive early to secure a mat provided by Gaiam, but of course you can bring your own. Bryant Park is located at 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.
Check out the full summer schedule here
Thursday, May 30: Bethany Lyons
Tuesday, June 4: Patrick Foley and Lindsay Tyson
Thursday, June 6: Elena Brower
Tuesday, June 11: Africa Yoga Project
Thursday, June 13: Sheri Celentano
Tuesday, June 18: Jeff Posner
Thursday, June 20: Sara Finger
Tuesday, June 25: Nikki Dillon
Thursday, June 27: Kat Fowler
Tuesday, July 2: Jen Carlin
Thursday, July 4: Madeline Hickman
Tuesday, July 9: Casey Anderson
Thursday, July 11: Sara Clark
Tuesday, July 16: Heidi Kristoffer
Thursday, July 18, Desiree Grobstein
Tuesday, July 23: Misha Hajj
Thursday, July 25: Victor Colletti
Tuesday, July 30: Meredith Cameron
Thursday, August 1: Paige Held
Tuesday, August 6: Lauren Taus
Thursday, August 8: Colleen and Rodney Yee
Tuesday, August 13: Kristen Kemp
Thursday, August 15: Bee Creel
Tuesday, August 20: Loryn Riggiola
Thursday, August 22: Jaime Lugo
Tuesday, August 27: Kirby Koo
Thursday, August 29: Ali Cramer