Britney Spears' Abs Are on Full Display In Her Newest Workout Video

Another week, another Britney Spears workout video—and this time the pop star is combining two of her favorite routines.

In a new Instagram post, shared Monday, Spears shared a video of herself doing an exercise mash-up. "My normal yoga and weights routine always gets me going!!!!!" she wrote. "Great day !!!!!!!"

During the sped-up video, Spears, 37, is shown wearing pink polka-dotted bootie shorts and a black strappy sports bra. Throughout the video, you can see Spears going through a yoga flow (from Downward-Facing Dog to Upward-Facing Dog) and doing other yoga poses like Child's Pose and Cobra Pose, along with variations on free-weight lifts.

Of course, Spears is no stranger to sharing her workouts on Instagram. Just last week, she shared a video of herself with an unidentified stranger doing an acro yoga-esque routine together. In the video's caption, Spears wrote that it was her "first time to walk on my hands up and down stairs," which, of course, she shared a video of. In addition to her handstand walking, Spears was also shown doing backbends and balancing on her partner's feet.

But yoga and free weights aren't the only workouts Spears does. In another recent Instagram post, Spears shared that she had just logged some pool time. "Yes I did my challenge of 60 laps and yes it was hard !!!!!" she wrote. (Spears, however, spoke to her viewers and said she typically swims 20 laps a day—she just chose to challenge herself that particular morning). "When I swim laps in the mornings .... I usually have to take a nap ... the water makes me sleepy like a baby," she added.

Clearly, Spears knows a thing or two about switching up her workouts to keep herself engaged. So what's next, Brit? Maybe some HIIT workouts?

