Just a few days into 2020, and Britney Spears is already working toward her New Year’s resolutions. In an Instagram video shared Thursday, the pop star revealed to fans that one of her goals for the upcoming year involves striking a lot of poses—yoga poses, that is.

Wearing a purple string bikini, the 38-year-old shared a glimpse of her yoga practice, showing off her toned physique while perfectly executing various yoga moves.

“Today I’m outside and I’m about to do a little bit of yoga to open up my back and my chest, and I’m out here with my dogs and we’re going to have a beautiful day,” Spears explains in the clip.

RELATED: Britney Spears Posted a Video Doing Yoga in a String Bikini—and Her Routine Looks Intense

“In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga,” the pop star wrote in her caption. “I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!!”

She also revealed that the gorgeous southern California weather helps get her into a good headspace.

“Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️,” she continued.

RELATED: Britney Spears' Abs Are on Full Display In Her Newest Workout Video

Aside from yoga, Spears is also determined to do more cardio in the form of running—something she said she did as a teenager.

“I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄,” she wrote.

And, in case her followers wanted to know why she paired her purple bikini with kicks to do yoga, she maintains it is going to be the next trend.

“PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘‍♀️,” she added. “It’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!”

In November Spears revealed that one of her go-to workouts is a combination of yoga and weights. In a video posted on Instagram she showed off a variety of her moves -- including a yoga flow (from Downward-Facing Dog to Upward-Facing Dog) and other yoga poses like Child's Pose and Cobra Pose, along with variations on free-weight lifts.

She has also showed off some majorly impressive acro-yoga type moves. In an October video she shared that it was her "first time to walk on my hands up and down stairs,” otherwise known as handstand walking. She also did some backbends and balanced on her partner's feet.

Before you try any of Spears’s acro yoga poses, you might want to take a class or two—her moves are probably a lot harder than they look.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter