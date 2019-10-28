Britney Spears Posted a Video Doing Yoga in a String Bikini—and Her Routine Looks Intense

Image zoom Image Group LA/Getty Images

Britney Spears may be on hiatus from her musical career, but she’s definitely not taking a break from her challenging fitness regimen. The “Pieces of Me” singer loves to share her workout videos (and killer abs) on her Instagram page, and her latest post shows her doing an impressive acro yoga routine with her fitness guru boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Brit, 37, starts off balancing in the air on Sam’s feet before showing off her stellar backbend, shoulder stretch, and camel pose skills. And it just gets better. Britney put the high point of the video in her caption: “First time to walk on my hands up and down stairs,” she wrote. Definitely a cause for celebration.

The pop icon shared a similar video to Instagram last week, revealing in her post that it had been a whole year since she’d done gymnastics. That extended break didn’t appear to have affected her technique—although for a pro like Britney, there’s always room for improvement. “As you can see, my back is too stiff on my back walkovers,” she wrote.

If you’re ready to push your regular yoga practice to the next level and have an able and willing partner (FYI, this doesn’t have to be a fitness guru boyfriend), acro yoga could be the new challenge you’re looking for. The relatively new practice, started in 2003 by Jenny Sauer-Klein and Jason Nemer, combines yoga, acrobatics, and therapeutics, per AcroYoga Int’l.

If you pay close attention to Britney’s Instagram page (along with the rest of her 22.9 million followers), you can get real insight into how she stays physically fit. On October 8, she posted a selfie in a yoga studio in Maui, explaining that she “tried to start off by doing yoga” but “danced the first 20 minutes and let go.” The mom-of-two also revealed that she’s done “a lot of heat yoga” this year, but that she “overdid it.” “I prefer cardio and dancing now,” she wrote.

But acro yoga, cardio, and dancing aren’t all Britney does to keep fit. In June, she shared a workout video consisting of isolated, repetitive exercises such as tricep curls, side plank leg lifts, kicks, and squats.

Clearly, variety is key for this fitness devotee, and it's working –– she looks strong and healthy. Plus, it's refreshing to know that, just like the rest of us, Britney sometimes gets bored working out. Her solution? Headphones and a great playlist. "Music takes me away," she wrote.