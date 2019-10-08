Britney Spears Shows Off Her Abs While Doing the Splits to Share Her New Workout Routine

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Britney Spears is switching things up. The pop star recently revealed that she has altered her workout routine to incorporate more cardio and dancing into her exercise regimen—and that she's nixing the hot yoga.

On Monday, Spears, 37, shared a shot of herself doing the splits on Instagram in a white sports bra, black shorts, and knee-high socks. While she didn't add a location tag to her post, Spears says she was working out in a yoga studio—but not necessarily doing yoga the entire time.

“So I found this adorable simple yoga studio in Maui,” she wrote in her caption. “I tried to start off by doing yoga but I danced the first 20 minutes and let go ..... I finished with stretching, splits and yoga!”

Spears explained that her previous workout routine included lots of hot yoga, but after a while, she says she took it a little too far. "I overdid it," she wrote. "I prefer cardio and dancing now." She noted that the studio she was visiting in Maui was lit up at night with “baby twinkle lights," adding that she "preferred nights" at the studio. "It was magical," she said.

This isn't the first time the singer has opened up about her workout routine. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she regularly posts videos of herself dancing, stretching, or working out at the gym.

The pop superstar has also been upfront about other time she's taken it a bit too far in the gym. Back in 2018, Spears shared a selfie on Instagram in workout clothes talking about taking a break from the gym. "I love cardio and sweating, but over doing anything just isn’t good," she wrote, adding that in her spare time she'd started hanging out with her kids more often.

Spears has a point—and while everyone's definitely interested in her workout routines, it's nice to see her taking some time for a break (and a little extra self-care) too.

