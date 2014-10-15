5 Bright Running Shoes That Add a Little Flash to Your Dash

With the days getting shorter and nightfall setting in at a much faster pace, youâre probably thinking you need to swap out your evening (or early morning) outdoor runs for a traipse on the treadmill. Not so. Just outfit yourself in reflective or glow-in-the-dark pieces that will help keep you safe as you stride. Your first priority: a pair of flashy kicks.

Check out these five cool options that will help you take back the night.

Asics Gel-Kayano 21 Lite-Show

Built for mild to moderate overpronators, the 21st edition of these eye-catching sneaks (They have both reflective and glow-in-the-dark hits!) sport extra cushioning in the heel and forefoot for better shock absorption during impact and toe-off. ($136-$170; amazon.com)

New Balance Glow 1400

The entire mesh upper of this racing flat-inspired shoe has a glow in the dark finish (plus glowing touches on the seams and logo) to help you be seen as you pound the pavement under the stars. Those features, in our book, make this shoe perfect for a nighttime race. ($100; newbalance.com)

Photo: Courtesy of New Balance

Nike Air Zoom Structure 18 Flash

This fierce style repels water, so you wonât have to worry about soggy shoes during a rain shower. Bonus: It has 360-degree reflectivity, thanks to Nike Flash technology. Three other runners (Free 5.0, LunarGlide 6, and Air Zoom Pegasus 31) have the same features. ($135; nike.com)

Photo: Courtesy of Nike

Skechers GOrun Ride 3 Nite Owl

These florescent babies have photoluminescent technology: Shine a light on them before you head into the night and the shoe will glow to illuminate your steps. The memory foam footbed, which molds to your feet, makes these uber comfy too. ($95; amazon.com)

Photo: Courtesy of Skechers

Brooks Ravenna 5

Part of Brooksâ "The Reflective Pack"âthe Glycerin 12 and Pure Flow 3 are also includedâthe Ravenna 5 sports fluorescent color pops and all-over reflective hits (including on the laces). The adjustable saddle strap hugs the midfoot for a more secure fit. ($115; zappos.com)

Photo: Courtesy of Brooks

