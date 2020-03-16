Whether you have a super busy schedule or simply prefer the privacy of squatting in your living room, there are quite a few perks to working out at home instead of going to the gym. You not only get total control of the tunes, but have a say in your potential gym mates, too. (And yes, we definitely mean pets). Plus, with gyms across the United States closing due to the coronavirus outbreak, at-home workout equipment might be your only choice. In fact, the only real downside of investing in home gym is how much space it can require.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution to combining our favorite strength training gear into just one product: the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym ($160; amazon.com). The portable workout kit combines the power of a squat rack and weight rack into a full-body gym that’s small enough to store under your bed between uses.

The primary pieces of this innovative gym include a folding base, a collapsible workout bar, resistance bands, and a set of straps for your wrist or ankles. Depending on your desired exercise, the resistance bands can be attached at various intervals around the base to mimic different strength-training equipment. Each kit comes with two bands that offer up to 30 pounds each of resistance. You can also double up bands on either side to maximize the difficulty of your workout.

The resistance bands have two different handle options, including a traditional resistance band handle and a limb strap. If you want to conquer dumbbell exercise, you can stick with the standard padded handle. Otherwise, swap for the limb straps, which feature velcro closures that wrap around your ankles or wrists to mimic exercises like boxing. To target your back and shoulders, you can also attach the base to the doorframe to replicate a cable fly machine.

If all that sounds a little overwhelming, don’t stress it. A mom of three revealed half the fun of this clever home gym is learning how to optimize it for your body to develop different routines. Plus, the kit comes with a free guidance program to lead you through your new equipment—and with more than 300 exercises to conquer, you’ll be grateful for the crash course.

The versatility of the portable kit also makes it great for frequent business travelers (it’s perfectly sized to fit into suitcases) or anyone that wants to move their workout outdoors (the plastic construction can easily be used on the grass or other surfaces). It’s also a top pick for anyone hoping to reinvent their workout routine, with many reviewers saying it’s helped them get motivated to workout at home.

Best of all, the all-in-one kit actually gives a great workout. One reviewer gifted their fitness-obsessed son a BodyBoss gym before going to college. While he was skeptical about it at first, he quickly discovered it actually surpassed free weights and allowed him to tone new muscle groups.

Another 5-star reviewer agreed: “If you've ever wanted an all-in-one system to exercise and transform your body, this is it. I'd say I'm a pretty fit person. I run Spartan Races, I eat healthy, and I've been exercising consistently for over 3 years now. I can guarantee you, this system will kick your ass.”

Even better? You’ll save money by opting for this full-body workout kit rather than investing in space-consuming cardio machines or a gym membership. And since hundreds of reviewers have left it 5-star ratings, it’s clear you won’t miss the selection offered in traditional gyms any time soon.

