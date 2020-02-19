Glute bridges can give your butt more definition with minimal movement. These backend-toning hip raises are a fitness go-to for newbie and novice gym goers alike. Yet even though they look simple, it's easy to let your form slip. Body by Simone owner and fitness trainer Simone De La Rue gave Health tips on the right way to do a glute bridge for three variations of this move.

Standard Glute Bridge

First, De La Rue demos how to master the classic glute bridge. She starts by laying on her back with her feet on the floor, hip-width distance apart. The mistake many people make is to lift their hips too far so they also raise their torso, she explains, leaving only their head and neck on the floor. Instead, keep your shouler blades and back on the ground and only lift your hips. Her trick to remember this? Just try to keep your bra on the ground, and place your knees directly over your ankles to ensure that your knees don’t splay outward when you lift.

Single-Leg Glute Bridge

Another variation of the glute bridge is the single-leg glute bridge, which follows the same format as a standard glute bridge but involves raising one leg into the air. De La Rue explains that the incorrect way to do this move is to move the standing leg too far away from your torso, which limits the amount of support you have. She adds that by not engaging your core, you might not get the full strength from this workout. The correct method, she says, involves engaging your core and bringing your supporting leg close to your body, so your ankle is directly under your knee.

Elevated Glute Bridge

If you have access to a balance trainer or a similar tool, you can try elevated glute bridges. The incorrect form, De La Rue says, is to place your feet in different positions and move your butt too close to the balance trainer. Instead, De La Rue advises flexing your feet and placing them in the center so that your ankles are the only part of your feet touching the balance trainer. From there, you’ll want to maintain the same form you do in a standard glute bridge.

