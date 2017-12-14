Every Harry Potter Fan Needs This Hogwarts-Inspired Activewear in Their Life

Your spells have been answered: You can finally work out while repping your favorite Hogwarts house.

The Australian label Black Milk is releasing an activewear collection for wizards and muggles alike called Team Hogwarts. The line will include tanks, leggings, sweatshirts, and even dresses, whether you’re Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin, starting at A$70.

blackmilkclothing.com

Start a friendly rivalry–or, hey, just marathon the movies–with your friends while sporting the themed gear.

blackmilkclothing.com

Or gather your squad for a quidditch match.

blackmilkclothing.com

Grab the golden snitch starting at 7am on December 19 Brisbane time–that’s 4pm December 18 EST. You can sign up to get your muggle hands on the gear before it apparates.

While you’re at it, grab one of Black Milk’s Hogwarts skater dresses or Ron and Harry Christmas sweaters fit for the Yule Ball. Accio!